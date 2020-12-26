Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $5,937,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

ROCK traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.72. 27,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,512. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.