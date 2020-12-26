Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.49. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 127,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,884.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.