Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.49. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 127,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,884.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

