Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Brokerages predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $54.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $55.16 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $60.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $160.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.37 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

