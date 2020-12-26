Zacks: Analysts Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce sales of $121.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.86 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $440.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 131,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,341. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NIC by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,217 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in NIC by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NIC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.