Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $202.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.10 million. Rogers reported sales of $193.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $794.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $794.40 million to $795.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $883.60 million, with estimates ranging from $879.20 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $159.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

