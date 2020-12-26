Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $340.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $305.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 298,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,509. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

