Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $173.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $178.30 million. Trustmark reported sales of $156.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $700.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $711.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $655.53 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $680.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 257,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

