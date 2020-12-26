Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.59 Million

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce sales of $246.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.52 million and the lowest is $244.49 million. ExlService reported sales of $256.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $956.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.97 million to $958.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,632 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,351. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

