Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDYN. Cowen began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

GDYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 196,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.