Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.14). Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.26.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,690,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,743,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,425,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 665.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

