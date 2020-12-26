Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.65 Million

Brokerages expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report sales of $127.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.30 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $115.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $504.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $504.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $559.60 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock remained flat at $$15.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

