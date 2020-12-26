Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 29,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

