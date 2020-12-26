Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPIX. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 115,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

