Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Iteris posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 40,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

