Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

