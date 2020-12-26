Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.71. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $95.63. 307,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

