Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Sell

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

KE stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.