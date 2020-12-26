Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Hold

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

SKT stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $970.04 million, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

