Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Tenaris stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenaris by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

