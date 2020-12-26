Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $376.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $388.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.