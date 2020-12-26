Zacks Investment Research Lowers American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRB. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

