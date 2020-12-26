Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENBL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

NYSE ENBL opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

