Zacks Investment Research Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.56.

LOGI opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 266,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,495,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

