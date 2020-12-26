Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vector Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

