Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to “Buy”

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

NYSE:AHT opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.