Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $919.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

