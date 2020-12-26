ZCore Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $534,929.51 and $12,839.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,380,313 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $5.60, $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

