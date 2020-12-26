Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $816.94 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $816.94 million and approximately $406.07 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004449 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003963 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,075,917,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,784,450,702 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

