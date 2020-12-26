ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

