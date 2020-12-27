$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.23. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 4,666,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,220,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

