-$0.04 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veru by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,245. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

