-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,569. The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.50. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $116,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Athersys by 67.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

