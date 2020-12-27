-$0.11 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,038 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.74. 376,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,460. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.28. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.