-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

CLSN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

