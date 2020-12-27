$0.24 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $$13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,520,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,143,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

