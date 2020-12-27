$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.