$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.