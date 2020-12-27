$0.89 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HWC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $624,000.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

