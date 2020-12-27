$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. DexCom reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.33.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock worth $13,374,241. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.02. 282,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,399. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.