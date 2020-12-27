0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $826,679.90 and approximately $852,215.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.