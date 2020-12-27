$1.14 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.09. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,693. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

