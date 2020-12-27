$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE UNM remained flat at $$21.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 546,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 896,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 292.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 779,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,835,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 578,697 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.