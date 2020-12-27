$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $48.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.92 billion to $48.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.86 billion to $53.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 429,690 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $248,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

