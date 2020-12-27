$128.14 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report sales of $128.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.65 million to $136.63 million. Euronav reported sales of $320.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $819.45 million, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $829.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in Euronav by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

