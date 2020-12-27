$153.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $153.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $117.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $588.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.10 million to $592.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.20 million, with estimates ranging from $594.90 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,907 shares of company stock worth $2,659,793. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,718. The stock has a market cap of $597.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

