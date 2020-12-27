16,870 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

