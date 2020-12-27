$18.48 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $18.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.42 million and the highest is $18.54 million. eGain reported sales of $18.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $75.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.97 million to $76.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.82 million, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $88.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $153,237.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,862 in the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in eGain by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in eGain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. 315,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $390.01 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.