21,774 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,491,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,826,166.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $965.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

