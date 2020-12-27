$26.27 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $26.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $27.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $101.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.80 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 3,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

