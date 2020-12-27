$318.04 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $318.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $310.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 319,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

