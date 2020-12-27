$32.63 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report sales of $32.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $33.20 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $132.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OSBC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 12,165.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 97,321 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 89,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

